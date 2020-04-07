Bespin Global receives Google Cloud '2019 Reseller Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific' Award

Bespin Global is awarded the Google Cloud Partner Award for 2 consecutive years, after winning '2018 Breakthrough Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific ' award in 2019.

The award recognizes Bespin Global's success in generating Google Cloud related business opportunities in South Korea and Asia , as well as its outstanding customer service.

SEOUL, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cloud management company Bespin Global ( http://en.bespinglobal.com CEO John Hanjoo Lee) announced that it received Google Cloud '2019 Reseller Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific' award on April 6th.



Google Cloud awards partners to recognize partners who have created best practices with innovative thinking and outstanding customer service. Bespin Global was selected as the '2018 Breakthrough Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific' last year and '2019 Reseller Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific', recognized for its expertise for the second year in a row. 'Reseller Partner of the Year' is awarded to partners who have helped to sell Google Cloud products and transform their customers' business, and have built a successful relationship. Bespin Global was selected as the 'Reseller Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific' in recognition of its outstanding profit growth rate in 2019 compared to the previous year, sales of products and creation of new business opportunities. Bespin Global is a Google Cloud's Premier Partner and MSP (Managed Service Provider) Partner.





"We are honored to receive the 'Reseller Partner of the Year Award' of Google Cloud in the APAC region," said John Hanjoo Lee, CEO of Bespin Global. "Last year, after successfully placing Google Cloud in the Korean and Asian markets and winning the '2018 Breakthrough Partner of the Year Award for Asia Pacific', this year, in recognition of creating outstanding new business opportunities, we received the '2019 Reseller Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific' award. Bespin Global is one of the largest Google Cloud Premier Partners in Korea and the first MSP Partner in Asia. We have been heavily investing in Google Cloud competencies and have hundreds of Google Cloud certified engineers. As a cloud expert group growing with customers, we will try to become a globally recognized Google cloud partner."

"We're delighted to recognize Bespin Global's work on behalf of customers in the Asia Pacific region," said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. "Bespin Global has proven its expertise in helping customers digitally transform with Google Cloud and we look forward to a continued, strong partnership."

[For more information, visit our website here.]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bespin-global-receives-google-cloud-2019-reseller-partner-of-the-year-for-asia-pacific-award-301036292.html

SOURCE Bespin Global