Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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29.05.2026 06:00:00
Best 3 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy After a Market Pullback -- Including Microsoft (MSFT) Stock
It's tempting to want to fill your portfolio with lots of growth stocks. The best do offer chances at astronomical returns -- but they can also be overvalued and just as likely to pull back as to advance. So consider including some blue chip stocks in your mix.A blue chip stock is one tied to a relatively stable, large, established company. blue chip stocks often pay dividends, which can be a big plus. While they may not grow as briskly as some growth stocks will, they can be less volatile. Actually, some blue chip stocks offer impressive growth, too!Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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