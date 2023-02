Best AI Stock to Buy: Alphabet, Amazon, or Microsoft?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The race is on. I'm referring to the mad dash to win big in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. Of course, this race didn't just get started; it's been underway for years. However, AI has really taken center stage in recent months.This newfound attention is primarily due to OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT. The rapid adoption of the chatbot caused some to speculate that Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search could be threatened. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) wasn't spared from concerns that it could be left behind in the AI competition. Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) investment of $10 billion in Open AI and its integration of ChatGPT with the Bing search engine only added fuel to the fire. Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft are all viable contenders to win the AI race. But which is the best AI stock to buy right now?