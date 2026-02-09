Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
09.02.2026 09:45:00
Best AI Stock to Buy Right Now: Alphabet vs. Microsoft
In a battle of artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are often brought up as two of the best options. Each is taking a different approach to AI, and both approaches have their merits. Which one of these two is a better buy?Each company looks attractive, but I think there is one that edges out the other.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
