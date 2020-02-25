Best and worst times to book flights and hotels: Skyscanner reveals how to get the best travel deals

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - If you've had enough of winter, right now is one of the best times of the year to score a deal on a getaway, according to the travel experts at Skyscanner. Skyscanner, the company leading the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel, crunched its extensive travel data to reveal the best and worst times to book domestic and international travel from Canada. Here are some tips to get the best value for your next booking:

Best month to book: According to the report, booking your international flight in February could save you over 20 per cent versus booking in June or October, which are the most expensive times to book. Domestic flights are best booked in January, when fares are 25 per cent cheaper than the most expensive month for booking domestic travel: July.

Best time to fly: Consider travelling in the off season. February is also one of the best months of the year to travel domestically, as you can save an average of 19 per cent versus travelling in August, the most expensive month.

Best time to book: If you're looking to escape the cold for March Break, you're in luck. Fares are lowest three to four weeks before the day you want to travel – both domestically and internationally – so now is the ideal window to book your flight.

While many vacation travelers like to book their flight several months in advance, unless you catch a sale, Skyscanner says that approach can be more expensive. On the other hand, waiting to book your hotel until the last minute can cut into your potential savings. Booking your room one or two weeks in advance costs an average of 20 to 25 per cent more than the average room cost.

Best day: Block your Sunday to book the cheapest flight if you plan on travelling domestically: data shows that Sunday replaces Tuesday, commonly thought to be the cheapest day to book. Conversely, Friday is the most expensive day to book flights within Canada, while Monday is when you'll find the most expensive international flights. For those travelling abroad, score the best deal on Thursday.

Best day for hotel bookings: For hotel bookings, Tuesdays are the best day for domestic stays but the most expensive for international hotels. Expect to save 10 per cent on Canadian hotels and spend 11 per cent more for other locations if you choose to book on Tuesday. If you're planning to stay abroad, book on a Sunday to save 11 per cent over the average cost.

"As a traveller-first company, we pay close attention to what is happening in the industry so we can help Canadians make informed travel decisions," said Juliano Lopez, Head of Research & Insights at Skyscanner. "Our data shows that Canadians can get great savings if they book right now – whether it's for an extended trip abroad or a weekend away in a neighbouring province."

Don't wait to book your next adventure. Whether you're looking for slow travel or a fast-paced getaway, Skyscanner can help you create your most memorable vacation yet. To book your next trip, visit Skyscanner.ca or download the Skyscanner app, available on iOS and Android. By downloading the Skyscanner app, you'll gain access to Skyscanner's new Price Prediction tool, which uses machine learning and predictive analysis to highlight whether a flight price is likely to drop, rise or stay the same between booking and departure dates.

Data Methodology

Skyscanner's Best Time To Book data is based on searches and bookings on Skyscanner's website and mobile app, in Canada, between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. The term 'booking' refers to a partner selection on the booking panel. When looking at how far in advance to book both flights and hotels, the data provided is based on the window 6 months prior to departure/check-in.

