Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy After Last Week's Big Moves: Alphabet, Meta, or Microsoft?

Earnings season is in full swing. To borrow from ABC's Wide World of Sports introduction from years ago, we can see "the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat" with companies' quarterly updates.Such ups and downs were evident with several tech giants after they announced their quarterly results in recent days. Which is the best artificial intelligence (AI) stock to buy after last week's big moves: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), or Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)?If we scored these three AI leaders based on their stock performances following their earnings updates last week, there would be two big victories and one defeat. The best news came from Google parent Alphabet , with the stock jumping close to 10% after the company announced its first-quarter results on Thursday.