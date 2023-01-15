|
15.01.2023 15:07:00
Best Blue Chip Retail Buy: Target, Walmart, or Costco?
Like many industries, retail tends to get hit hard by a recession -- especially companies that sell higher-priced, higher-margin discretionary products.But big box retailers like Target (NYSE: TGT), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have lower margins and depend on higher volumes to make money. These companies will get hit during a recession. But thanks to their sophisticated supply chains and pricing power, they'll likely be relatively better off than many other companies in the industry.Costco stock jumped over 7% on Jan. 6 after the company posted strong December sales numbers. But Target stands out as the best all-around retail stock to buy in 2023, especially for investors who want to buy shares of a company at a reasonable price and collect passive income through a reliable and growing dividend.Continue reading
