Best Buddies International and Jersey Mike's Subs Partner for Inclusion

From October 16 - 31, Jersey Mike's customers can support Best Buddies and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through the Jersey Mike's app

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs and Best Buddies International, a nonprofit committed to fostering one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), are partnering to help raise funds and awareness for the organization's mission of inclusion.

Supporting Best Buddies Through the Jersey Mike's App

Jersey Mike's customers can help Best Buddies build a more inclusive world by donating through the Jersey Mike's app.

From October 16-31, Jersey Mike's customers can help Best Buddies build a more inclusive world where everyone can thrive by contributing to Best Buddies through the Jersey Mike's app. Customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3 or $5 when placing their order.

"From October 16-31 all Jersey Mike's locations will be accepting round up donations for Best Buddies through our mobile app," said Caroline Jones, senior vice president, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc., and daughter of Founder Peter Cancro. "We are partnering with Best Buddies to help promote inclusion and empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities."

"Best Buddies is excited about this new partnership and incredibly grateful for Jersey Mike's support of individuals with IDD," said Anthony K. Shriver, chairman, founder and CEO of Best Buddies International. "Jersey Mike's generous contributions and commitment to amplifying awareness about our mission will undoubtedly help Best Buddies create more life-changing friendships, job placements, leadership training and inclusive living opportunities for our program participants."

Spotlighting Best Buddies Participants

To promote this initiative, a nationwide ad campaign by Jersey Mike's features several Best Buddies participants, including Best Buddies Ambassador Fran Sheinberg. You can view the advertisement by clicking here.

This advertisement will air the week of October 16 during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), a time dedicated to celebrating employees with intellectual disabilities and encouraging businesses to adopt hiring practices that are inclusive of this untapped talent pool within their workplace.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL :

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,000 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' 11 formal programs — Elementary Schools, Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies®, Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters, Transitions and Inclusive Living— engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 49 countries, positively impacting the lives of more than 1.3 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org or connect with us via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

ABOUT JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 2,500 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

