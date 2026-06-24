Best Buy Aktie
WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014
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24.06.2026 13:55:38
Best Buy Adds RGB LED TVs To Stores Nationwide
(RTTNews) - Electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), announced on Wednesday that it began selling RGB LED TVs in stores nationwide through partnerships with Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL and Hisense.
Best Buy said it is the only national retailer offering RGB LED TVs from those brands in stores, on its app and on BestBuy.com.
RGB LED TV's screen sizes start at 50 inches and extend to 116-inch models. RGB LED technology uses separate red, green and blue LEDs for more precise brightness and color, Best Buy said.
Best Buy trained more than 15,000 employees on the new technology. Customers buying RGB LED TVs will get free delivery, installation and mounting, plus free haul-away of their old TV on most purchases, the company said in a statement.
Best Buy shares rose 0.04 percent, to $75.15 in pre market trading on the NYSE, after ending Tuesday's regular session 1.13 percent lower.
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