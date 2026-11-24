Best Buy Aktie
WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014
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24.11.2026 13:34:36
Best Buy Boosts FY27 Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) raised its adjusted earnings, revenue and comparable sales guidance for the full-year 2027 to reflect strength and breadth of its results.
For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.90 to $7.05 per share on revenues between $43.0 billion and $43.3 billion, with a comparable sales growth of 3.4 to 4.0 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $6.70 to $6.90 per share on revenues between $42.3 billion and $42.8 billion, with a comparable sales growth of 1.9 to 3.0 percent.
The company also said it expects comparable sales growth of 2 to 4 percent for the fourth quarter.
The company also announced its board of directors has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.96 per common share, payable on January 5, 2027, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2026.
The company said it continues to expect to spend approximately $300 million on share repurchases during fiscal 2027.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, BBY is trading on the NYSE at $101.17, up $4.20 or 4.33 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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