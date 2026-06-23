Best Buy Aktie
WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014
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23.06.2026 07:17:18
Best Buy CFO Matt Bilunas To Depart In July; Search Underway For Successor
(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas will step down from his role and leave the company at the end of July.
The company added that Jason Bonfig will become the sixth CEO when officially takes over the role on November 1.
The company said it has engaged an external search firm to identify a successor and expects to appoint a candidate with previous CFO experience.
Bilunas has been with the company for 20 years, including seven years as chief financial officer, joined Best Buy in 2006 and assumed the CFO role in 2019.
Best Buy said current Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry will provide financial oversight during the transition period if needed.
Best Buy Co. closed trading 1.71% higher at $76.01 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock is trading 3.20% lesser at $73.58.
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