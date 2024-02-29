|
29.02.2024 13:14:41
Best Buy Guides FY25 In Line With Estimates; Boosts Dividend 2% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) initiated its adjusted earnings, revenue and comparable sales guidance for the full-year 2025.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.75 to $6.20 per share on revenues between $41.3 billion and $42.6 billion, with a comparable sales decline of 3.0 to 0.0 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.13 per share on revenues of $42.37 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company also announced its board of directors approved a 2 percent increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.94 per share, payable on April 11, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 21, 2024.
