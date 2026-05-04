Best Buy Aktie

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WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014

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04.05.2026 13:20:51

Best Buy Launches Reward Points For My Best Buy Plus, My Best Buy Total

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), specialty consumer electronics retailer, Monday announced that it is introducing reward points for its My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total memberships, starting from June 4.

Plus, and Total members will earn 1 percent back in rewards on every eligible purchase, and 6 percent back in rewards when they use their My Best Buy Credit Card, the electronics retailer said in a statement.

For $29.99 per year, Plus members also receive extended 60-day return window on most products and for $199.99 per year, total membership includes everything in Plus membership along with 20 percent off on repairs, VIP member support and priority access to Best Buy's expert services, free in-store and remote computer and tablet services.

Additionally, members obtain benefits like exclusive pricing and deals, 24/7 tech support, product protection, free two-day shipping and more.

In pre-market activity, BBY shares were trading at $60.04, down 0.02% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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