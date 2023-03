Best Buy Makes Home Hospital Tech Play

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.You might trust the Geek Squad to mount your TV on the wall, but do you trust them to hook up your dialysis machine?Best Buy announced on Tuesday it's teaming up with North Carolina healthcare system Atrium Health to install hospital-at-home equipment for patients. That means it will be sending out its trusty Geeks to set up devices that monitor things like your heart rate or blood oxygen level. At least they're already familiar with plasma... or was that plasma TVs?Continue reading