Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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08.06.2026 13:19:30
Best Buy Partners With Meta To Offer Hands-On Experience Of AI Glasses And VR Headsets
(RTTNews) - Monday, Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) announced a partnership with Meta Platforms Inc. (META) to introduce Meta Lab at over 50 of its stores this summer, with the first one set to open in June, offering an elevated customer experience.
These Labs will give customers a hands-on way to explore Meta's full product lineup of AI glasses and VR headsets through interactive demos and displays, smart mirrors, personalized fittings and more.
"Meta Lab @ Best Buy is an experience customers can't find at any other retailer and sets a new standard for how our customers will explore, play with and discover the latest cutting-edge tech," said Patrick McGinnis, chief merchandising officer at Best Buy.
In the pre-market hours, BBY is trading at $72.99, up 2.03 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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