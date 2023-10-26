Best Buy Recalls 930,000 Insignia Pressure Cookers Over Burn Risk

(RTTNews) - Best Buy (BBY) has recalled nearly 930,000 Insignia pressure cookers over a risk of burn.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the pressure cooker has incorrect volume markings on the inner pot. This can cause consumers to overfill the pot and hot food and liquids to be ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick release method or opened while its contents are pressurized, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Best Buy said it has received 31 reports of incidents in which the contents were expelled under pressure, including 17 reports of burn injuries, some of which involved reports of second-degree and severe burns.

The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled pressure cookers and contact Best Buy for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve for signaling pressure.

The recall involves Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers with model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, or NS-MC80SS9, and inner cooker pots with model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9, sold separately as replacements. The electric pressure cookers and inner cooker pots are six- and eight-quart capacity.

The recalled products were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com and www.amazon.com from October 2017 through June 2023 for between $50 and $120.