Best Buy Recalls Insignia Air Fryers, Air Fryer Ovens

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Purchasing LLC is recalling Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens citing fire and burn risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves about 635,000 units sold in the United States and about 137,000 units sold in Canada by Best Buy.

Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens with model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1 are included in the recall.

The air fryers and air fryer ovens have cooking chamber capacities ranging from around 3.4 to 10 quarts, and plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes.

The products, manufactured in China, were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.eBay.com and www.google.com from November 2018 through February 2022 for between $30 and $150.

According to the agency, the air fryers and air fryer ovens can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall was initiated after Richfield, Minnesota- based Best Buy received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers of the air fryer or air fryer ovens catching fire, burning or melting. These include seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child's leg.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens and return the product to Best Buy for a refund.