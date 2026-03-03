Best Buy Aktie
WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014
|
03.03.2026 16:53:07
Best Buy Shares Rise 5% On Higher Q4 Earnings, FY27 Financial Outlook
(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) shares gained 5.02 percent to $64.68, up $3.09 on Tuesday, after the company reported higher fourth-quarter earnings and issued fiscal 2027 guidance.
The stock is currently trading at $65.73, compared with a previous close of $61.59. It opened at $64.61 and has traded between $63.30 and $66.89 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume stands at 4.29 million shares, compared with an average volume of 4.56 million shares.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported net earnings of $541 million, or $2.56 per share, up from $117 million, or $0.54 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $2.61 per share. Revenue edged down to $13.81 billion from $13.95 billion, while comparable sales declined 0.8 percent. For the fiscal year 2027, the company expects revenue of $41.2 billion to $42.1 billion, and adjusted earnings of $6.30 to $6.60 per share.
The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $54.99 to $84.99.
