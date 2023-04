Best Buy Stock Is Dirt Cheap. But Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On April 14, The Wall Street Journal reported that consumer electronics retailer Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) would lay off some employees, citing anonymous sources. It was just in March that management said it had already reduced its workforce by 20% over the previous three years. If the report is true, it's bad news for Best Buy. Laying off workers isn't something that thriving companies tend to do.Workforce reduction (no matter what levels), as well as other concerning metrics, are offering indications that Best Buy's business is sluggish right now. And yet, other indicators show the company is profitable, shareholders are being rewarded, and the stock is dirt cheap.Taken all together, what does this say about Best Buy? Does it make this stock a buy right now?Continue reading