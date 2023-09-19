Best Buy Unveils Offers Starting October And Throughout Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) announced exclusive offers starting this October, and throughout the holiday season. In its Holiday Sneak Peek, the consumer electronics retailer revealed its offers of curated assortment of high-quality technology, huge savings and more ways to shop and get expert advice than ever before.

Starting October 1, Best Buy is kicking off special purchase rewards, exclusive sale events with top brands like Samsung and Microsoft, along with access to deeper discounts for Plus and Total members.

There will be exclusive Samsung sales from October 6 to 8 and Microsoft sales from October 13 to 15.

Shoppers who spend $1,000 on Samsung products, including home theater and appliances, between Oct. 6-8 will receive a $100 reward to use on other Samsung products between Oct. 24 and Nov. 16.

During the Microsoft event, customers can access offers on Xbox and Windows products, including savings up to $500 on Windows laptops.

From October 10-11, Best Buy will have a 48-Hour Flash Sale with hundreds of deals on some of the best tech, from TVs and laptops, headphones and smartwatches, to electric transportation and more.

Every day in the month, Plus and Total members will get exclusive access to thousands of deals and discounts on various items. For members who spend $500 in October will receive a $50 reward certificate to use on Best Buy purchases in December.

Best Buy also will be offering Black Friday deals leading up to the main event in November.

Best Buy will end the month giving members early access to some of the best Black Friday deals October 27 to 29.

Jason Bonfig, senior executive vice president of customer offerings and fulfillment at Best Buy, said, "We'll also have our broadest collection to date of new and emerging technologies, like e-transportation, health and wellness, and outdoor living, and more ways to help shoppers get the expert advice we know they're looking for."

The retailer is providing fast shipping all holiday season, in addition to options like Same-Day shipping for just $9.99, while it is $4.99 for Plus and Total members. There will free Next-Day Delivery on thousands of items.