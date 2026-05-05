Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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05.05.2026 23:37:00
Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy in 2026
In a time when shoppers are dismayed by sticker shock across all types of stores, four companies will remain atop the best consumer stocks to buy in 2026 for their resilience, competitive moats, and ability to keep customers happy. Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) do more than just survive economic downturns; they are positioned to continue to grow through them.Back in December 2025, Walmart switched from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the Nasdaq to better align with its identity as a tech-driven, omnichannel retailer. Walmart has an impressive diversified portfolio ranging from groceries to household goods and even a rapidly growing advertising business. In this regard, Walmart competes directly with the behemoth Amazon. Walmart's financials are exceptional. In fiscal year 2026, the retailer reported a 4.7% increase in overall revenue, bringing the total to $713 billion. The global advertising business was the real star of the year, growing 46% to $6.4 billion. Walmart raised its quarterly dividend to $0.2475 per share, which works out to $0.99 per share per year. The company has now increased dividends for 53 consecutive years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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