NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
17.02.2026 19:15:00
Best Consumer Stock to Buy Right Now: Costco or Home Depot?
With $270 billion in fiscal 2025 net sales, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is one of the top players in the general merchandise retailing category. Its shares have generated a total return of 199% in the past five years (as of Feb. 13).On the other hand, Home Depot's (NYSE: HD) share price is up just 41% during the same time. But this is the industry heavyweight in what is a massive home improvement market. Between these two leading retail stocks, which is the best one to buy right now? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
