Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
25.02.2026 09:15:00
Best Consumer Stock to Buy Right Now: Costco or Walmart?
On Feb. 19, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) reminded investors why it's one of the strongest businesses in the world when it reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026. In fiscal 2026 (which ended in January), the company generated revenue of more than $700 billion, up nearly 5% year over year.But the bigger news was that its profits jumped even further.Few businesses stand toe-to-toe with Walmart's scale. But Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) comes closer than most. The company will report financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 on March 5. Over the previous four quarters, it's generated revenue of more than $280 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!