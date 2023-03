Best Dividend Stock to Buy: Domino's vs. Coca-Cola

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Domino's (NYSE: DPZ) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are excellent companies that have rewarded investors over the long term. Those looking for dividend income can find it at one or both of these businesses. However, if you had to pick only one of these dividend stocks, this video will answer which one it should be.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 28, 2023. The video was published on March 2, 2023.Continue reading