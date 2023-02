Best Dividend Stock to Buy: Ford Stock vs. McDonald's Stock vs. Mastercard Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ford (NYSE: F), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) all offer investors the chance at passive income. Deciding which one of these three dividend stocks is the best is the subject of this video.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 10, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 11, 2022.Continue reading