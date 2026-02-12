NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
12.02.2026 13:30:00
Best Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now: Walmart vs. Macy's
Investing in dividend-paying stocks has its virtues. The payments can provide a regular source of income through various economic times. But you have to dig deeper to determine if the company can sustain its payouts. If they're tenuous, that could signal woes for the firm.Turning this analysis to individual stocks, two venerable retailers, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Macy's (NYSE: M), both pay dividends.Which one, if any, should dividend-seeking investors consider buying?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
