Best Driving Tips For The Summer Season - How To Stay Safe On The Roads

Summer is the ideal season for having a road trip. But before going on a long journey with family or friends, drivers should prepare their vehicles for the summer season. It may take some time, but prevention will help drivers avoid dealing with the consequences of a breakdown, or even a car crash.

Look for vehicle recalls. Check if the vehicle has been recalled and needs to be repaired. The NHTSA's VIN look-up tool can help drivers find out if their vehicles have not been repaired as a part of a safety recall in the past 15 years.

Check the tires. Ensure that the tires are properly inflated and they have enough pressure. The correct pressure on which the tires should be inflated can be found on a label on the driver's door pillar or doorframe, or in the owner's manual. Also, inspect the wear of the tires. If the wear is too excessive, then the tires need to be replaced. If the wear is uneven, then the tires need rotation or the wheels need to be aligned.

Check the lights. Make sure that the headlights, brake lights, turn signals, emergency flashers, and interior lights are in working condition.

Check the radiator. In order to maintain the engine cool, vehicles have a radiator that is filled with water and coolant. Check if the radiator's reservoir is full. The coolant will need to be changed if it's clear, looks rusty, or has particles floating in it.

Check all the car's fluids. See if the oil needs to be changed. Also, ensure that the fluids reservoirs for brake, automatic transmission or clutch, power steering, and windshield washer are full.

Inspect the belts and hoses. If the hoses and belts are too damaged, then they need to be replaced. Keep in mind that the summer temperatures accelerate the deterioration of rubber bands.

Check the wiper blades. The harsh winter conditions and the spring's heavy rains could have deteriorated the wiper blades. In this case, the wiper blades need to be replaced.

Examine the air conditioning system. People who are in poor health or are sensitive to heat, like children or seniors can be affected by the lack of air conditioning during the hot summer days. That's why it is important to check the A/C before hitting the road.

