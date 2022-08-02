Best Egg Joins the Financial Health Network

Company Invests in Joint Effort to Improve Customers' Financial Health Through Innovation

WILMINGTON, Del. , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Holdings, Inc., a leading financial technology company operating the Best Egg financial platform, announces it has joined the Financial Health Network. Membership in the network will provide the Best Egg team access to connections, resources, and support it can use to continue developing simple and innovative solutions to help strengthen the financial well-being of Best Egg customers and millions of consumers in America.

The Financial Health Network has invested nearly two decades uncovering what works to advance financial health and shape meaningful improvements in people's economic lives. It does this by uniting business leaders, policymakers, and innovators to design and implement solutions that improve financial health for all people.

"Our ability to combine the deep consumer insights offered through the Financial Health Network with our proprietary consumer research and customer feedback provides us with unique insights into the financial habits of the people we serve. We can then use that information to develop innovative solutions to help our customers, who are generally people with limited savings, navigate their daily financial life," said Sabrina DeVito, Chief Strategy Officer at Best Egg. "We are incredibly excited to work with the Financial Health Network to forge a better path toward improved financial health for consumers."

The 170 members of the Financial Health Network represent diverse organizations, including banks, credit unions, employers, and innovators, to promote finhealth. The member experience gives organizations a framework to help them advance as a finhealth business.

"We are thrilled to have Best Egg as our newest member. They get the importance of the work we're doing and are committed to doing it alongside us," said Andrea Galvez, Vice President, Client Success of Financial Health Network. "We know that together we can make and do things that help people when they need it most, when disruptions arise and when the unexpected happens. It's the work of being there for them as they recover that makes a difference in their financial lives."

Since its launch in 2014, Best Egg has focused on helping people feel more confident about their finances by offering fast, simple, and convenient ways for them to pay for things beyond their everyday needs, especially when they have limited savings to absorb unplanned expenses. Best Egg's personal loan products have seen tremendous growth in the past two years, accelerating from $12B to $20B of loans with solid credit performance. The company has also diversified its offering, introducing the Best Egg Visa® Credit Card and the free Best Egg Financial Health tool in 2021 and announcing $225 million in equity funding in March 2022.

About Marlette Holdings, Inc.

Marlette Holdings, Inc. is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries develop and operate Best Egg, a financial health platform that provides lending products and resources focused on helping people feel more confident as they manage their everyday finances. Since March 2014, Best Egg has delivered $20 billion in consumer personal loans with strong credit performance, welcomed 262,000 members to the recently launched Best Egg Financial Health platform, and empowered over 88,000 cardmembers who carry the new Best Egg Credit Card in their wallet. For more information, visit bestegg.com.

