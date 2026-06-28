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28.06.2026 14:45:00
Best ETFs That Hold SpaceX Stock After the IPO
It's been about two weeks since Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) debuted in the largest initial public offering (IPO) on record. As is the case with so many highly anticipated IPOs before it, the reusable rockets company has struggled out of the gate. Following a strong first two trading days, SpaceX is off 23.4% for the week ending June 24. Arguably, that underscores the case for using exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to own SpaceX stock. Using an ETF to access SpaceX helps with diversification, mitigating the extreme volatility typically associated with high-profile direct IPOs.SpaceX stock is in a slew of ETFs. There are three viable options. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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