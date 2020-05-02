Best Frequent Flyer and Hotel Guest Programs Chosen Among 3.6 Million Ballots in the 2020 Freddie Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a virtual presentation, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards was named frequent flyer Program of the Year and Marriott Bonvoy took the same top honors among hotel programs in the Freddie Awards results released on Thursday April 30th. Internationally, the Norwegian Reward program and Accor Live Limitless took top honors in the Europe/Africa region and Virgin Australia Velocity and Accor Live Limitless took top honors in the Middle East/Asia Oceania region.

More than 3.6 million ballots were cast worldwide by members of travel loyalty programs to determine the winners in recognizing the best of travel loyalty programs for the 30th year. The Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards win marks the fifth straight year of the Program of the Year honor while Marriott's loyalty program has now won the Program of the Year honor for eleven consecutive years. Also impressive is the nine consecutive years streak that American Airlines AAdvantage has won Best Elite Program in the Americas.

In the popular credit card category, Chase Bank was a big winner by issuing the Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Premier credit card in the Americas. American Express Membership Rewards took top honors in the Middle East/Asia Oceania region while Norwegian Reward won in the Europe/Africa region with their credit card issued by Bank Norwegian. All three are repeat winners of this honor.

Also announced were the 210 Award for programs whose value vote rating was trending higher (rising stars). Winners in this category included Air Canada Aeroplan and Accor Live Limitless in the Americas region, TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go and Choice Privileges in the Europe/Africa region and Air Arabia Air Rewards and Wyndham Rewards in the Middle East/Asia Oceania region.

The Freddie Awards represent excellence among travel loyalty programs around the globe and rate the best programs in six categories: Program of the Year, Best Promotion, Best Redemption Ability, Best Customer Service, Best Elite Program and Best Loyalty Credit Card. Voters had six weeks to vote and were permitted to vote for programs in one of three global regions: Americas, Europe/Africa and Middle East/Asia Oceania. Voting also was available in nine different languages.

The awards were announced by Freddie Awards Founder, Randy Petersen during a virtual presentation.

"For this 30th year of the Freddie Awards, we are delighted to once again allow frequent flyers throughout the world to voice their choice of frequent travel programs that truly rise up in excellence," Petersen commented. "This is not an elitist view of these programs but rather the 'best' are determined by the votes of those who spend a great deal of their life on the road and in the air."

The Freddie Awards honor quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the overall merits of each program as reflected in a "Value Vote." Value Voting asks the voter to assign a number between one and three to the program for which he or she votes. To be eligible to win a Freddie Award, however, a program must receive at least two percent of the category vote.

The Freddie Awards are named after the late Sir Freddie Laker, who attracted fame (and a knighthood in the United Kingdom) for pioneering low-cost air travel across the Atlantic in the 1970s.

Sponsors of the virtual presentation included iSeatz—loyalty tech solutions, luggage maker Knack and BoardingArea—required reading for frequent flyers. The Freddie Awards were custom designed by Society Awards.

The results were presented virtually and may be viewed online at freddieawards.com/.

THIS YEAR'S WINNERS ARE:

AMERICAS

Airline Category

Program of the Year — Southwest Airlines - Rapid Rewards

Best Elite Program — American Airlines - AAdvantage

Best Promotion — Avianca - LifeMiles

Best Customer Service — Southwest Airlines - Rapid Rewards

Best Redemption Ability — Southwest Airlines - Rapid Rewards

210 AWARD — Air Canada - Aeroplan

Hotel Category

Program of the Year — Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy

Best Elite Program — Hyatt - World of Hyatt

Best Promotion — Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy

Best Customer Service — MGM - M life Rewards

Best Redemption Ability — Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy

210 AWARD — Accor Hotels – Accor Live Limitless

Credit Card Category

Best Loyalty Credit Card — Southwest Airlines - Rapid Rewards from Chase Bank

EUROPE/AFRICA

Airline Category

Program of the Year — Norwegian Air – Norwegian Reward

Best Elite Program — Aeroflot – Aeroflot Bonus

Best Promotion — Norwegian Air – Norwegian Reward

Best Customer Service — Norwegian Air – Norwegian Reward

Best Redemption Ability — TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go

210 AWARD — TAP Air Portugal - Miles&Go

Hotel Category

Program of the Year — Accor Hotels – Accor Live Limitless

Best Elite Program — Accor Hotels – Accor Live Limitless

Best Promotion — Accor Hotels – Accor Live Limitless

Best Customer Service — Accor Hotels – Accor Live Limitless

Best Redemption Ability — Accor Hotels – Accor Live Limitless

210 AWARD — Choice Hotels – Choice Privileges

Credit Card Category

Best Affinity Credit Card — Norwegian Reward - Bank Norwegian Norwegian Card

MIDDLE EAST/ASIA OCEANIA

Airline Category

Program of the Year — Virgin Australia – Velocity

Best Elite Program — Virgin Australia – Velocity

Best Promotion — Virgin Australia – Velocity

Best Customer Service — Virgin Australia – Velocity

Best Redemption Ability — Virgin Australia – Velocity

210 AWARD — AirArabia - AirRewards

Hotel Category

Program of the Year — Accor Hotels – Accor Live Limitless

Best Elite Program — Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy

Best Promotion — Marriott Hotels - Marriott Bonvoy

Best Customer Service — ITC Hotels - Club ITC

Best Redemption Ability — ITC Hotels - Club ITC

210 AWARD — Wyndham Hotels – Wyndham Rewards

Credit Card Category

Best Affinity Credit Card — American Express Membership Rewards

SOURCE Freddie Awards