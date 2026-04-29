Dutch Bro a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C28Y / ISIN: US26701L1008
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29.04.2026 19:04:00
Best Growth Stock to Buy Right Now: Cava vs. Dutch Bros
Two of the restaurant concepts with the best expansion opportunities right now are Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). However, one clearly looks like the better stock to own for the long term. Let's dig into both stocks to see which is the better one to buy.Image source: The Motley Fool.Cava is a fast-growing fast-casual restaurant focused on Mediterranean cuisine. The company saw huge same-store sales growth following the introduction of grilled steak in 2024. However, its strong comparable restaurant sales growth came to a screeching halt after it overlapped the introduction of this popular menu item. Those tough comparisons are finally behind the company, and it is forecasting 3% to 5% same-store sales growth this year. Meanwhile, the introduction of salmon could be its next growth driver. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
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21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Dutch Bros A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: Dutch Bros A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.11.25
|Ausblick: Dutch Bros A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)