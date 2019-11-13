|
13.11.2019 14:33:00
Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Healthcare Administration Master's Degree Programs
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees (https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Healthcare Administration master's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Master's in Healthcare Administration for 2020 (https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-mha-programs)
15 Best Online Master's in Healthcare Administration for 2020
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-mha-programs)
10 Fastest Executive Master's in Healthcare Administration for 2020
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/executive-mha-programs)
10 Most Affordable Master's in Healthcare Administration for 2020
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/affordable-online-mha-programs)
The Top 3 Best Campus Healthcare Administration Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; 2) Medical University of South Carolina; 3) University of Michigan. The Top 3 Online MHA Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of California, San Francisco; 2) CSU Global; 3) University of Michigan.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"Professionals in healthcare administration are in high demand," BHD editors explain; "This has always been the case, but as populations grow and age, and the healthcare system increases in complexity, it is increasingly true." The complexity of the system demands the utmost professionalism, training, and experience; "all areas of a healthcare facility operate together toward one common goal with patient-care being of the utmost importance." With unprecedented need for leadership in medicine, "colleges and learning institutions of every kind have an interest in catering to those who seek a degree through healthcare administration masters programs."
Best Health Degrees ranked both on-campus and online programs, focusing on the particular advantages of each. According to the editors, "a traditional, on-campus degree remains the best option for others, especially students who do not have a lot of prior work experience." That is because "The mentorship, hands-on learning, and networking opportunities of an on-campus program can make all the difference in landing a lucrative healthcare administration job after graduation." But because many students attracted to an MHA program are already working professionals, "An online MHA is ideal for those who have already been working in healthcare for a while, and need a flexible, convenient way to increase their credentials." Because of those advantages, "For working adults in healthcare – whether in lower-level staff positions, or early management careers – an online Master of Health Administration degree will help advance their career."
Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.
All Institutions in the Best Health Degrees MHA Rankings (in alphabetical order)
Austin Peay State University
Boston College
Briar Cliff University
CSU Global Campus
California State University, East Bay
Columbia University
Concordia University Irvine
George Mason University
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Grand Canyon University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Johns Hopkins University
Liberty University
Louisiana State University
Medical University of South Carolina
Montana State University
Ohio State University
Oklahoma State University
Rush University
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Louis University
Texas A&M University
Texas State University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences
Texas Woman's University
Union Institute and University
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of California, San Francisco
University of Central Florida
University of Colorado Denver
University of Florida
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Iowa
University of Miami
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota
University of Missouri
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of Pittsburgh
University of Saint Francis
University of Southern California
University of Utah
University of Washington
Virginia Commonwealth University
Weber State University
Western Governors University
Xavier University
George Allen
Media Manager, Best Health Degrees
228605@email4pr.com
https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/about
(919) 864-2220
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-health-degrees-releases-national-rankings-of-healthcare-administration-masters-degree-programs-300956714.html
SOURCE Best Health Degrees