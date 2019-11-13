Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Healthcare Administration Master's Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Healthcare Administration master's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Master's in Healthcare Administration for 2020 ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-mha-programs )

15 Best Online Master's in Healthcare Administration for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-mha-programs )

10 Fastest Executive Master's in Healthcare Administration for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/executive-mha-programs )

10 Most Affordable Master's in Healthcare Administration for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/affordable-online-mha-programs )

The Top 3 Best Campus Healthcare Administration Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; 2) Medical University of South Carolina; 3) University of Michigan. The Top 3 Online MHA Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of California, San Francisco; 2) CSU Global; 3) University of Michigan.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Professionals in healthcare administration are in high demand," BHD editors explain; "This has always been the case, but as populations grow and age, and the healthcare system increases in complexity, it is increasingly true." The complexity of the system demands the utmost professionalism, training, and experience; "all areas of a healthcare facility operate together toward one common goal with patient-care being of the utmost importance." With unprecedented need for leadership in medicine, "colleges and learning institutions of every kind have an interest in catering to those who seek a degree through healthcare administration masters programs."

Best Health Degrees ranked both on-campus and online programs, focusing on the particular advantages of each. According to the editors, "a traditional, on-campus degree remains the best option for others, especially students who do not have a lot of prior work experience." That is because "The mentorship, hands-on learning, and networking opportunities of an on-campus program can make all the difference in landing a lucrative healthcare administration job after graduation." But because many students attracted to an MHA program are already working professionals, "An online MHA is ideal for those who have already been working in healthcare for a while, and need a flexible, convenient way to increase their credentials." Because of those advantages, "For working adults in healthcare – whether in lower-level staff positions, or early management careers – an online Master of Health Administration degree will help advance their career."

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.

All Institutions in the Best Health Degrees MHA Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Austin Peay State University

Boston College

Briar Cliff University

CSU Global Campus

California State University, East Bay

Columbia University

Concordia University Irvine

George Mason University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Grand Canyon University

Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis

Johns Hopkins University

Liberty University

Louisiana State University

Medical University of South Carolina

Montana State University

Ohio State University

Oklahoma State University

Rush University

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Louis University

Texas A&M University

Texas State University

Texas Tech University Health Sciences

Texas Woman's University

Union Institute and University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of California, San Francisco

University of Central Florida

University of Colorado Denver

University of Florida

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Iowa

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of Missouri

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Pittsburgh

University of Saint Francis

University of Southern California

University of Utah

University of Washington

Virginia Commonwealth University

Weber State University

Western Governors University

Xavier University

George Allen

Media Manager, Best Health Degrees

228605@email4pr.com

https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/about

(919) 864-2220

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-health-degrees-releases-national-rankings-of-healthcare-administration-masters-degree-programs-300956714.html

SOURCE Best Health Degrees