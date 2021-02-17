|
17.02.2021 14:46:00
Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Radiation Sciences Master's Programs
DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees (https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Radiation Sciences master's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Radiation Sciences Master's Programs for 2021
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-radiation-sciences-masters)
10 Best Online Radiation Sciences Master's Programs for 2021
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-radiation-sciences-masters)
10 Fastest Online Radiation Sciences Master's Programs for 2021
(https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-radiation-sciences-masters)
The Top 3 Radiation Sciences Master's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Georgia Institute of Technology; 2) Columbia University; and 3) University of Pennsylvania. The Top 3 Online Radiation Sciences Master's for 2021 are: 1) University of Texas at Austin; 2) Rutgers University; and 3) Oregon Health and Science University.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"We live in a remarkable time with regards to medical advancement and technology," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "That advancement is front and center in Radiation Sciences. Advances in X-rays, diagnostic scanners and treatment modalities are constant." As the editors state, "Depending on your education, certification and licensure, employment in a variety of clinical settings is available. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) suggests job increases in this field are at 7% between 2019-2029, which is much faster than other professions." A master's in radiation sciences can offer working professionals the chance to "take courses at your own pace, while continuing to work and meet your family and personal obligations." In addition, "A Master's of Science degree in Radiation Sciences will advance your technical ability and skill as well as your career."
The editors of Best Health Degrees build their rankings on accredited institutions that have a real impact on graduates' careers, both online or on-campus. According to the editors, "In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated online/hybrid education benefits. These online/hybrid degrees are taught by the same faculty, using the same curriculum, and with a minimum of on-campus attendance." "While you can become a radiology technician/technologist with an Associate or Bachelor degree," the editors note, "a Masters degree in Radiation Sciences can open new career avenues to you in expertise, administration, and/or management." Because the people who can benefit from a master's in radiation science have so many different needs, Best Health Degrees editors provide a variety of options to help students find the right program for them.
Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.
All Institutions in the Best Radiation Sciences Master's Rankings (in alphabetical order):
Boston University
California State University, Dominguez Hills
Colorado State University
Columbia University
Duke University
East Carolina University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Illinois Institute of Technology
John Patrick University
Johns Hopkins University
Loma Linda University
Louisiana State University
Loyola University Chicago
Midwestern State University
Northwestern State University
Oregon State University
Purdue University
Quinnipiac University
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rutgers University
San Diego State University
Southern Illinois University
Stony Brook University
Thomas Jefferson University
University at Buffalo
University of Arizona
University of California, San Francisco
University of Findlay
University of Massachusetts - Lowell
University of Mississippi
University of Missouri
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of Oklahoma
University of Pennsylvania
University of Southern California
University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
University of Texas at Austin
University of Wisconsin - Madison
Vanderbilt University
Washington University in St. Louis
Wayne State University
