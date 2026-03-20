The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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20.03.2026 12:15:00
Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy After the Market Pullback
Equity markets have moved in the wrong direction over the past three weeks. They may not rebound and experience a sustained run from here on out. We are still dealing with a precarious global trade environment and geopolitical issues. However, stocks will recover eventually, as they always do. And in the meantime, it might be a great idea to identify companies whose shares have dropped in recent weeks, but that still offer excellent long-term prospects. Consider the following two options: CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). Here is why these are excellent healthcare stocks to buy after the recent pullback.Image source: Getty Images.After a strong performance in 2025, CVS Health has dealt with two major problems this year. First, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced proposed Medicare Advantage (MA) payment rates for 2027, and they will increase, on average, by just 0.09% year over year (which is essentially no change at all), well below what many analysts had anticipated. If reimbursement rates aren't keeping up with rising medical costs, CVS Health's margins will shrink. As CVS's CEO, David Joyner, said:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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