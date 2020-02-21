BEST Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March 12, 2020

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading global smart supply chain and logistics solutions and services provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30am U.S. Eastern Time (7:30pm Beijing Time) the same day.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963976 or +852-58081995 Mainland China: 4001-206115 International: +1-412-317-6061 Participant Elite Entry Number: 6706292

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 19, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code 10139492

Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com/ on March 12, 2020 to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a presentation will also be available at the same site.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

