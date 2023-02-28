28.02.2023 11:24:00

BEST Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00pm U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, or 9:00am Beijing Time on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Participants may access the call by dialling the following numbers:

United States:

+1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

800-963976 or +852-58081995

Mainland China:

4001-206115

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Participant Elite Entry Number:

1659917

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 15, 2023 by dialling the following numbers:

United States:                               

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

1608887

Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com/ to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a presentation will also be available at the same site.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including freight delivery, supply chain management and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.    

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-8-2023-301757711.html

SOURCE BEST Inc.

