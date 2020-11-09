|
09.11.2020 10:30:00
BEST Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 19, 2020
HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 9:00pm U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 19, 2020, or 10:00am Beijing Time on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
+1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong:
800-963976 or +852-58081995
Mainland China:
4001-206115
International:
+1-412-317-6061
Participant Elite Entry Number:
6127097
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through November 26, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code
10149943
Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com/ to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a presentation will also be available at the same site.
ABOUT BEST INC.
BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain in the new retail era by leveraging technology and business model innovation. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.
INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS
BEST Inc.
Investor Relations Team
E-mail: ir@best-inc.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: best@tpg-ir.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: best@tpg-ir.com
