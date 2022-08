Best ingredients and appliances to save cash when cooking

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Changing old habits in the kitchen and choosing the right appliances could save you hundreds of pounds a yearHouseholds facing huge energy bill increases have been told they could save up to £600 a year by switching to more efficient cooking methods.Gas and electricity bills are expected to soar in October, meaning many Britons are looking at whatever they can do to reduce their energy use. Continue reading...