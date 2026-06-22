Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.06.2026 10:24:00
Best IPO Stock to Buy and Hold: SpaceX, Anthropic, or OpenAI?
For investors who like that "new stock smell," this could be the greatest time ever. Several of the most highly anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) in stock market history have either recently been conducted or are right around the corner.Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO on June 12 lived up to the hype. Anthropic, which developed the powerful Claude AI model, filed a confidential S-1 initial registration document with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 1. ChatGPT creator OpenAI submitted its S-1 around May 22. Which of these three is the better IPO stock to buy and hold? Here's how SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI stack up against each other.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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