Best Lawyers 2022 Honors Dallas Insurance Attorney Meloney Perry

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Lawyers in America has recognized Perry Law P.C. founder Meloney Perry in the 2022 edition for her work in insurance law and insurance litigation. Best Lawyers is the oldest and one of the most prominent peer-review legal guides in the country that honors leading attorneys in their practice areas.

"We are a firm that builds relationships and works to find the right solutions for our clients," said Ms. Perry. "When our peers recognize our hard work, it means a lot."

Serving as a primary counsel for a national insurance firm, Ms. Perry has more than 25 years of experience defending insurance companies in insurance coverage disputes, bad-faith and class-action litigation. She also represents business owners involved in insurance and business disputes in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. Ms. Perry is a frequent speaker to attorney groups on insurance law and coverage issues.

Over the years, Mr. Perry has earned significant praise from her peers in the industry, including recognition from Best Lawyers and Texas Super Lawyers since 2019. Perry Law is recognized on the 2021 list of Best Law Firms by U.S. News-Best Lawyers.

An active member of the State Bar of Texas Insurance Law Section, Ms. Perry has served in different leadership positions, including the State Bar of Texas Council of Chairs Committee. She is also a fierce advocate for women's issues.

Best Lawyers honorees are selected from nominees who are ranked by current Best Lawyers attorneys in their same practice areas who also provide specific feedback. The publication's editorial team then reviews the votes and comments and ensures the lawyers are in good standing with the ethics committee of their state bars. For a complete list of the 2022 Best Lawyers, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com.

Perry Law P.C. is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Counsel as a women-owned law firm focused on insurance coverage and litigation. Our group of attorneys invests in lasting relationships, takes time to understand your business, and makes you the priority. For more information, please visit our website, http://www.mperrylaw.com.

