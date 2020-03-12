Best Lawyers in America© Names Attorney James L. Gilbert Among 2020 Colorado Picks

DENVER, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Best Lawyers in America© publication is on its way to thousands of local newspaper subscribers, and The Gilbert Law Group® would like to announce the inclusion of Attorney James L. Gilbert in its Denver listings. Since 1983, U.S. News© has sought to identify the most trusted and respected lawyers in each state by soliciting peer nominations and reviews. The long-running publication has included Mr. Gilbert in its Colorado product liability and personal injury law lists for 2020.

With over 8 million votes submitted this year, Best Lawyers® narrowed down its candidates for the 26th Edition with its custom 5-step process. Unlike other awards, which hire researchers to dig into a lawyer's public record, Best Lawyers in America bases its selections on an important question asked of each nominee's peers: Would they refer a client to the candidate? Along with their answers, attorneys are encouraged to leave comments to help the Best Lawyers® editorial staff identify trusted members of the legal community.

As a multi-time honoree in the Best Lawyers of America's Colorado personal injury and product liability lists, Attorney Gilbert has cemented his reputation, both locally and nationally, for the quality work and results his firm achieves. He has also been named Denver's product liability litigation "Lawyer of the Year" by Best Lawyers® 4 times in the past decade. This most recent recognition comes on the back of his 10th selection to the Colorado 2020 Super Lawyers® list in the same two practice areas.

The Gilbert Law Group® has made its name as one of the premier product liability firms in the country under Mr. Gilbert's leadership. The firm strives to provide excellent service to every client and pursues justice on their behalf with determination and persistence. Its team has often been the first to use new technologies during litigation to support clients' cases. They have returned hundreds of millions to accident victims from the negligent corporations that profited off dangerous products. Mr. Gilbert's advocacy has also played a part in the development of new legislative safety standards that now impact consumers nationwide.

Led by experienced product liability attorney James L. Gilbert, The Gilbert Law Group® has been serving Coloradans for more than 3 decades. The firm is known nationwide as the first to host an in-house engineering department and as a pioneer in using new technologies in the courtroom. Consistent hard work and successful results have earned the team 4 years of recognition by U.S. News and World Report's "Best Law Firms," and Mr. Gilbert himself was invited to join the elite, 100-member Inner Circle of Advocates. He and his team have recovered over $100 million for clients in complex product liability cases and are not afraid to take on cases other lawyers can't. The firm can be found online at www.thegilbertlawgroup.com.

