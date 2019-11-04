Best Los Angeles Paver Company, Eminent Construction, Announces Launch of New Website

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eminent Construction pleased to announce the launch of a newly designed website, www.eminentpavers.com. For more than 15 years, Eminent Construction has designed and installed high-quality interlocking pavers for residents in and around the Los Angeles area.

Eminent's newly revamped website is designed to provide information and answer questions for their customers regarding the installation of paving stones for driveways, patios, walkways, and pool decks. New and prospective customers will find useful information on the FAQs page. For demonstrations of the installations and some behind the scenes work, check out the videos page.

Benefits of interlocking pavers

Very durable for Southern California . Interlocking pavers are durable, flexible, and UV resistant. In Southern California , it's important to choose materials that won't crack during seismic events, the way that concrete and other materials can. In pavers, special sand goes in between the joints which causes them to move with the earth when it moves. This prevents cracking and damage during earthquakes.

. Interlocking pavers are durable, flexible, and UV resistant. In , it's important to choose materials that won't crack during seismic events, the way that concrete and other materials can. In pavers, special sand goes in between the joints which causes them to move with the earth when it moves. This prevents cracking and damage during earthquakes. Lots of customization. Pavers offer limitless customization potential. Eminent has many different styles, colors, and patterns to best upgrade an outdoor space.

Easy to maintain. Interlocking pavers are easier to maintain than many other materials. And if they do get chipped or worn in areas, it's easy to replace damaged sections with the exact matching stone.

Lifetime warranty. Top paver manufacturers offer lifetime warranties to protect against damages. This won't be found in many other materials.

Why choose Eminent Pavers?

Eminent Construction specialize in residential exterior hardscape construction including concrete, flagstone, stamp concrete, interlocking pavers, and stone veneer.

Eminent Construction uses high-quality materials and has the experience to know which materials will work best for a project and work with the top manufacturers in the industry.

Eminent Construction is a family run business and places a high priority on customer satisfaction.

Eminent Construction is ICPI certified and is recommended by the leading paver manufacturers for reputation and completing high-quality work.

Eminent Construction provides resources for their customers and wants to educate their customers about all the steps involved in the installation of interlocking pavers. This is why Eminent Construction provides so much information on their website.

Eminent Construction strives for 100% customer satisfaction. Eminent Construction's attention to detail, strict following of industry standards, excellent communication, and excellent results are why Eminent consistently exceeds customer expectations.

Check out the website www.eminentpavers.com and Eminent Construction will provide customized design ideas, itemized quotes, and free samples delivered to the home. For a free estimate, fill out the online form today or call us (888) 330-8818.

