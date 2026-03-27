Best Mart 360 Announces 2025 Annual Results



EQS Newswire / 27/03/2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST

Recorded Continuous Growth in Revenue, Proposed a final dividend of HK9.0 cents per share Highlights:

Revenue increased by 2.2% to approximately HK$2,867.7 million.

Gross profit increased by 0.7% to approximately HK$1,035.1 million.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company recorded approximately HK$219.7 million.

As at 31 December 2025, the Group operated a total of 183 chain retail stores (2024: 176), including 178 retail stores in Hong Kong and 5 retail stores in Macau.

Basic earnings per share was approximately HK22.0 cents. The Board recommended the payment of final dividend of HK9.0 cents per share. Financial Highlights:





HK$'000

Year ended



31 Dec 2025

Year ended



31 Dec 2024



(Restated)

Change

Revenue

2,867,695

2,805,146

+2.2%

Gross profit

1,035,074

1,027,997

+0.7%

Gross profit margin

36.1%

36.6%

-0.5 p.p.

Profit attributable to owners of



the Company





219,730





245,901





-10.6%



HONG KONG SAR - Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited ("Best Mart 360" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 2360.HK), a leisure food retailer in Hong Kong, announced its results for the year ended 31 December 2025. During the year, the revenue recorded by the Group amounted to approximately HK$2,867,695,000 (2024: HK$2,805,146,000), representing an increase of approximately 2.2%.



During the Financial Year under Review, gross profit was approximately HK$1,035,074,000 (2024: HK$1,027,997,000), representing an increase of 0.7%. The Group's gross profit margin for the year was approximately 36.1%, compared to approximately 36.6% in 2024. This contraction in margin was primarily attributable to the strategic implementation of enhanced promotional campaigns designed to navigate the ongoing trend of consumption downgrading and intensified market competition.



Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year was approximately HK$219,730,000 (2024 (Restated): approximately HK$245,901,000), primarily due to a slight reduction in average revenue per store and a contraction in gross profit margin, which collectively impacted overall profitability. The net profit margin (before interest and tax) moderated to approximately 9.8%, down from approximately 11.2% for the year ended 31 December 2024 (Restated).



For the Financial Year under Review, basic earnings per share was approximately HK22.0 cents. The Board recommended the payment of final dividend of HK9.0 cents per share.



BUSINESS REVIEW

Strategy Adjustment & Opened 10New Retail Stores

As at 31 December 2025, the Group operated a total of 183 chain retail stores, including 178 chain retail stores (31 December 2024: 170 stores) in Hong Kong and 5 chain retail stores (31 December 2024: 6 stores) in Macau respectively. During the Financial Year under Review, the Group opened 10 new retail stores and closed 3 stores upon expiration of their respective lease terms in alignment with the Group's strategy adjustment.



The ratio of rental expense (cash basis) to sales revenue of retail stores for the year ended 31 December 2025 was approximately 9.6%, which was similar to that of approximately 9.6% for the year ended 31 December 2024.



Introduced Popular Brands & Launched on Grocery Delivery Platform

Hong Kong residents' growing propensity to spend in Mainland China, coupled with inbound visitors' preference for in-depth experiences, more rational and prudent consumption patterns, as well as the intensified competition in the local market from Mainland China e-commerce players leveraging economies of scale, the Hong Kong retail market is undergoing a structural long-term transformation, with the industry's competitive landscape and consumption behaviour being reshaped.



In response to the challenging business environment, the Group adopted a series of timely and targeted measures to navigate these difficulties. These included optimizing product mix and strengthening the offering of basic foodstuffs covering cereals, noodles, canned food, milk, chilled and frozen food, daily necessities as well as basic groceries. The Group also introduced popular Mainland brands as well as imported a wide range of specialty food from around the world to meet the needs and expectations of local consumers and visiting tourists. To further strengthen its business, the Group launched on the Foodpanda grocery delivery platform during 2025 to expand its online sales channels, and rolled out a variety of promotional initiatives including shopping vouchers. These initiatives collectively contributed to the Group's sales growth during the Financial Year under Review.



The Group procured quality products from overseas suppliers as well as brand owners or importers in Hong Kong. For the year ended 31 December 2025, the Group offered a total of approximately 3,425 stock keeping units ("SKU") of products (for the year ended 31 December 2024: approximately 3,653 SKU) from suppliers principally from (but not limited to) Japan, Mainland China, Europe, Vietnam, Korea, the United States and other Asia-Pacific countries.



The Group sourced the most popular and trendy food products from various regions, striving to provide customers with diverse, multi-brand, and multi-category global product choices.



As at 31 December 2025, the total amount of inventories of the Group amounted to approximately HK$316,841,000 (31 December 2024: approximately HK$339,513,000), representing a decrease of approximately 6.7% year-on-year. The decrease in the Group's total inventories was mainly attributable to optimised inventory management and the timing shift of the Lunar New Year holiday from January to February.



During the Financial Year under Review, the Group continued to actively develop private label products that on one hand allowed the Group to capture pricing advantages and exercise a higher level of quality control over its products and on the other hand further uplift its brand awareness and strengthen customers' loyalty. For the Financial Year under Review, sales derived from private label products were approximately HK$520,821,000 (for the year ended 31 December 2024: approximately HK$477,222,000), accounted for approximately 18.2% of the Group's revenue for the Financial Year under Review (for the year ended 31 December 2024: approximately 17.0%).



Expanded Customer Base & Enhanced Loyalty

To further deepen customer stickiness and broaden customers coverage, the Group used big data analysis and reformulated its marketing strategy to launch a new three-tier membership scheme and a second-generation mobile app in mid-June 2020. The new membership scheme helps to elevate brand positioning and market recognition, and the membership rewards have been fully optimised and enhanced, with more member benefits such as stamp reward for multiple-item purchase, special offers for selected products and access to the latest market information. During the Financial Year under Review, the number of the Group's members increased from approximately 2,280,418 as at 31 December 2024 to approximately 2,395,862 as at 31 December 2025, representing an increase of approximately 5.1%.



The Group launched various marketing and promotional activities during the Financial Year under Review including the "Best Price" promotional campaign, which provided customers with a series of special offers for selected quality products from time to time to enhance customer loyalty. Meanwhile, the Group continued to advertise through television, newspapers, social media platforms and other media, which successfully attracted new customers encouraged repeat purchases and significantly enhanced market awareness of the Group.



PROSPECTS

Looking ahead, uncertainties in Sino-US relations, geopolitical risks and other factors will introduce further variables to economic recovery, and economic growth in Hong Kong and globally is expected to remain under pressure. The Board anticipates that the retail sector in Hong Kong will remain challenging in the near term. Nevertheless, the Group will continue to operate in a cautiously optimistic manner, closely monitor the development of various adverse factors that may impact the Group's performance, and timely implement necessary and appropriate measures through refined operations and management to adapt to the ever-changing market environment.



The Group will continue to prioritize the Hong Kong market as its core focus, optimize its product mix and enhance the development of its private label products, with a wider range of staple foods and necessities to better meet consumer demand and enhance the Group's competitiveness in the retail market.



To maintain sound operational efficiency, the Group will timely review the regional distribution of its brand stores, implement a moderate expansion policy and flexible leasing strategies, and actively pursue suitable opportunities to expand the retail network for its core retail brand "Best Mart 360º" and global gourmet brand "FoodVille" in Hong Kong and Macau, targeting a net increase of 10 retail stores annually under its dual-brand model, catering to the diverse needs of different customer segments for quality food products.



Mr. Hui Chi Kwan, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said, "Faced with an increasingly complex operating environment, the Group will maintain a prudent and pragmatic approach in its operations and continue to work closely with its employees, customers and other stakeholders, striving to improve business performance and deliver stable returns to shareholders."



Hashtag: #BestMart360 #??360 #AnnualResults #?? #????

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 -("Best Mart 360" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 2360.HK), a leisure food retailer in Hong Kong, announced its results for the year ended 31 December 2025. During the year, the revenue recorded by the Group amounted to approximately HK$2,867,695,000 (2024: HK$2,805,146,000), representing an increase of approximately 2.2%.During the Financial Year under Review, gross profit was approximately HK$1,035,074,000 (2024: HK$1,027,997,000), representing an increase of 0.7%. The Group's gross profit margin for the year was approximately 36.1%, compared to approximately 36.6% in 2024. This contraction in margin was primarily attributable to the strategic implementation of enhanced promotional campaigns designed to navigate the ongoing trend of consumption downgrading and intensified market competition.Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year was approximately HK$219,730,000 (2024 (Restated): approximately HK$245,901,000), primarily due to a slight reduction in average revenue per store and a contraction in gross profit margin, which collectively impacted overall profitability. The net profit margin (before interest and tax) moderated to approximately 9.8%, down from approximately 11.2% for the year ended 31 December 2024 (Restated).For the Financial Year under Review, basic earnings per share was approximately HK22.0 cents. The Board recommended the payment of final dividend of HK9.0 cents per share.As at 31 December 2025, the Group operated a total of 183 chain retail stores, including 178 chain retail stores (31 December 2024: 170 stores) in Hong Kong and 5 chain retail stores (31 December 2024: 6 stores) in Macau respectively. During the Financial Year under Review, the Group opened 10 new retail stores and closed 3 stores upon expiration of their respective lease terms in alignment with the Group's strategy adjustment.The ratio of rental expense (cash basis) to sales revenue of retail stores for the year ended 31 December 2025 was approximately 9.6%, which was similar to that of approximately 9.6% for the year ended 31 December 2024.Hong Kong residents' growing propensity to spend in Mainland China, coupled with inbound visitors' preference for in-depth experiences, more rational and prudent consumption patterns, as well as the intensified competition in the local market from Mainland China e-commerce players leveraging economies of scale, the Hong Kong retail market is undergoing a structural long-term transformation, with the industry's competitive landscape and consumption behaviour being reshaped.In response to the challenging business environment, the Group adopted a series of timely and targeted measures to navigate these difficulties. These included optimizing product mix and strengthening the offering of basic foodstuffs covering cereals, noodles, canned food, milk, chilled and frozen food, daily necessities as well as basic groceries. The Group also introduced popular Mainland brands as well as imported a wide range of specialty food from around the world to meet the needs and expectations of local consumers and visiting tourists. To further strengthen its business, the Group launched on the Foodpanda grocery delivery platform during 2025 to expand its online sales channels, and rolled out a variety of promotional initiatives including shopping vouchers. These initiatives collectively contributed to the Group's sales growth during the Financial Year under Review.The Group procured quality products from overseas suppliers as well as brand owners or importers in Hong Kong. For the year ended 31 December 2025, the Group offered a total of approximately 3,425 stock keeping units ("SKU") of products (for the year ended 31 December 2024: approximately 3,653 SKU) from suppliers principally from (but not limited to) Japan, Mainland China, Europe, Vietnam, Korea, the United States and other Asia-Pacific countries.The Group sourced the most popular and trendy food products from various regions, striving to provide customers with diverse, multi-brand, and multi-category global product choices.As at 31 December 2025, the total amount of inventories of the Group amounted to approximately HK$316,841,000 (31 December 2024: approximately HK$339,513,000), representing a decrease of approximately 6.7% year-on-year. The decrease in the Group's total inventories was mainly attributable to optimised inventory management and the timing shift of the Lunar New Year holiday from January to February.During the Financial Year under Review, the Group continued to actively develop private label products that on one hand allowed the Group to capture pricing advantages and exercise a higher level of quality control over its products and on the other hand further uplift its brand awareness and strengthen customers' loyalty. For the Financial Year under Review, sales derived from private label products were approximately HK$520,821,000 (for the year ended 31 December 2024: approximately HK$477,222,000), accounted for approximately 18.2% of the Group's revenue for the Financial Year under Review (for the year ended 31 December 2024: approximately 17.0%).To further deepen customer stickiness and broaden customers coverage, the Group used big data analysis and reformulated its marketing strategy to launch a new three-tier membership scheme and a second-generation mobile app in mid-June 2020. The new membership scheme helps to elevate brand positioning and market recognition, and the membership rewards have been fully optimised and enhanced, with more member benefits such as stamp reward for multiple-item purchase, special offers for selected products and access to the latest market information. During the Financial Year under Review, the number of the Group's members increased from approximately 2,280,418 as at 31 December 2024 to approximately 2,395,862 as at 31 December 2025, representing an increase of approximately 5.1%.The Group launched various marketing and promotional activities during the Financial Year under Review including the "Best Price" promotional campaign, which provided customers with a series of special offers for selected quality products from time to time to enhance customer loyalty. Meanwhile, the Group continued to advertise through television, newspapers, social media platforms and other media, which successfully attracted new customers encouraged repeat purchases and significantly enhanced market awareness of the Group.Looking ahead, uncertainties in Sino-US relations, geopolitical risks and other factors will introduce further variables to economic recovery, and economic growth in Hong Kong and globally is expected to remain under pressure. The Board anticipates that the retail sector in Hong Kong will remain challenging in the near term. Nevertheless, the Group will continue to operate in a cautiously optimistic manner, closely monitor the development of various adverse factors that may impact the Group's performance, and timely implement necessary and appropriate measures through refined operations and management to adapt to the ever-changing market environment.The Group will continue to prioritize the Hong Kong market as its core focus, optimize its product mix and enhance the development of its private label products, with a wider range of staple foods and necessities to better meet consumer demand and enhance the Group's competitiveness in the retail market.To maintain sound operational efficiency, the Group will timely review the regional distribution of its brand stores, implement a moderate expansion policy and flexible leasing strategies, and actively pursue suitable opportunities to expand the retail network for its core retail brand "Best Mart 360º" and global gourmet brand "FoodVille" in Hong Kong and Macau, targeting a net increase of 10 retail stores annually under its dual-brand model, catering to the diverse needs of different customer segments for quality food products.said, "Faced with an increasingly complex operating environment, the Group will maintain a prudent and pragmatic approach in its operations and continue to work closely with its employees, customers and other stakeholders, striving to improve business performance and deliver stable returns to shareholders."Hashtag: #BestMart360 #??360 #AnnualResults #?? #???? The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited operates chain retail stores under the brand "Best Mart 360°", offering wide selection of imported and pre-packaged leisure foods and other grocery products principally from overseas. It is the Group's business objective to offer "Best Quality" and "Best Price" products to customers through continuous efforts on global procurement with a mission to provide comfortable shopping environment and pleasurable shopping experience to customers. As at 31 December 2025, the Group operated a total of 183 chain retail stores, spanning all of the 18 districts in Hong Kong and strategic locations with heavy pedestrian flow in Macau. Among the chain retail stores, the global gourmet brand "FoodVille" launched in September 2021 is also included, targeting the medium-to-high-end-market.





News Source:

News Source: Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited 27/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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