Best Month Ever for Crosstrek; New October Sales Record for Subaru Canada

Brand's best October ever with 6,319 vehicles sold, up 12.0 per cent

Best month ever for Crosstrek

Outback and WRX STI set new sales records for October

Best-ever October for Atlantic and Quebec regions; Western region outperforms versus the same time last year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) remains strong in October as the brand follows up its record September with 6,319 units sold in October! SCI's monthly sales were reinforced by the incredible performance from Crosstrek, Outback and WRX STI.

Subaru's sales result marks the brand's second-best month ever in Canada with their sales total marking a 12.0 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. SCI continues its resilient performance in the second half of 2020 and has continued to carry great sales energy, post-pandemic lockdown.

"We have worked hard in October, remaining dedicated to providing our valued customers with a first-class experience," said SCI chairman, president and CEO, Yasushi Enami. "With the arrival of our 2021 models, especially the refreshed Crosstrek, our award-winning products deliver the quality, safety and performance Canadians want and need."

Contributing to the noteworthy October, the Crosstrek recorded its best month ever, again. With a newly available 2.5L SUBARU BOXER engine, the compact SUV becomes even better and even more popular with customers. Crosstrek sold 2,724 units, marking a 46.6 per cent uptick over the same month last year. The Outback and WRX STI both had their best-ever October. The Outback retailed 1,168 units, representing a 26.1 per cent jump from last October, while WRX STI posted 416 units sold, a 114.4 per cent surge over the same period in 2019. Also having a solid month, the BRZ nameplate outperformed its sales total from last October, up 60.0 per cent.

SCI had great regional support across Canada. Atlantic and Quebec areas hit their best-ever October sales records respectively, while the West outsold versus the same time in 2019.





October 2020 6,319 Month's actual 5,641 Previous year (same month) 678 Difference 12.0% MTD sales vs. STLY 42,036 2020 YTD 47,689 2019 YTD -5,653 Difference -11.9% YTD sales vs. STLY 6,319 Q4 2020 5,641 Q4 2019 678 Difference 12.0% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

