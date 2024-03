Some investors might remember the obesity drugs developed by Arena Pharmaceuticals and Vivus Pharmaceuticals several years ago. They'll probably also recall that the initial euphoria over those drugs quickly faded.This time it's different. The commercial success of Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) new weight-loss drugs prove it. These two big biopharma companies probably won't have the market to themselves for too much longer, though. Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) could be another big winner in the future after announcing great results for its obesity drug, VK2735.While investors couldn't make long-lived profits from the stocks of companies with weight-loss drugs years ago, they might today. Which is the best obesity drug stock: Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, or Viking Therapeutics?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel