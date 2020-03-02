Best Probation Officer Programs Announced on Intelligent.com for 2020 [CORRECTION]

SEATTLE, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top Probation Officer Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 95 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 95 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 29 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Probation Officer Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-probation-officer-degree-programs/

2020 MBA in Probation Officer Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Fayetteville State University

Florida International University

Humphreys College, Stockton

Indiana University East

Lamar University

McNeese State University

Regent University

Rosemont College

Saint Leo University

Southern New Hampshire University

Southern University and A&M College

Tiffin University

Troy University

Union Institute & University

University of Alaska, Fairbanks

University of California, Irvine

University of Florida

University of Mount Olive

University of Nebraska, Omaha

University of Oklahoma

University of Tennessee, Chattanooga

University of Toledo

University of West Georgia

University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh

University of Wyoming

Valdosta State University

Wayne Community College

West Texas A&M University

Wichita State University

