02.03.2020 23:20:00
Best Probation Officer Programs Announced on Intelligent.com for 2020 [CORRECTION]
SEATTLE, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top Probation Officer Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 95 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 95 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 29 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Probation Officer Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-probation-officer-degree-programs/
2020 MBA in Probation Officer Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Fayetteville State University
Florida International University
Humphreys College, Stockton
Indiana University East
Lamar University
McNeese State University
Regent University
Rosemont College
Saint Leo University
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern University and A&M College
Tiffin University
Troy University
Union Institute & University
University of Alaska, Fairbanks
University of California, Irvine
University of Florida
University of Mount Olive
University of Nebraska, Omaha
University of Oklahoma
University of Tennessee, Chattanooga
University of Toledo
University of West Georgia
University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh
University of Wyoming
Valdosta State University
Wayne Community College
West Texas A&M University
Wichita State University
