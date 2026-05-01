D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
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01.05.2026 15:55:00
Best Quantum Stock to Buy on the Dip: D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) or IonQ (IONQ)
Quantum computing stocks have had a rough six months. Major players like IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) saw their share prices tumble more than 65% between October 2025 and March 2026.April, on the other hand, has been fantastic for quantum stocks. D-Wave's shares are up 25% since April 1, and IonQ's shares have soared more than 50%!But even with these gains, both IonQ and D-Wave are still trading more than 45% off their October highs. Which of these quantum stocks looks like the best one to buy on the dip?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu D-Wave Quantum
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27.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: D-Wave Quantum gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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26.02.26
|D-Wave Quantum verfehlt mit hohem Verlust die Erwartungen - Aktie dennoch fester (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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22.01.26
|Quanten-Fusion: D-Wave schluckt Spezialisten Quantum Circuits - Aktie im Blick (finanzen.at)
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19.01.26