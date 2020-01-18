Best Sanitizers, Inc. Introduces New Versatile Line of Alpet® Peracetic Acid Sanitizers to Help Food Processors Reduce the Risk of Pathogens

NEVADA CITY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Sanitizers, Inc. announces the release of their new line of peracetic acid products. PAA (peracetic acid) is widely known in the food manufacturing industry as an effective and versatile sanitizer. Depending on the dilution, peracetic acid can be used to sanitize food contact and non-food contact surfaces, but can also be added to brines, washes and ice to slow spoilage and add shelf life to produce, meat, poultry and seafood. Peracetic acid is an ideal antimicrobial agent and is highly effective against a broad range of microorganisms, making for a powerful solution for food processors in the fight against pathogens. This new product line will further compliment Best Sanitizers' existing product offering of surface cleaning and sanitizing products and provide the right solution for a facility's specific needs.

Alpet® PAA 5.6% is an ideal antimicrobial agent due to its high oxidizing potential. When prepared as directed, Alpet PAA 5.6% is an effective sanitizer for food contact surfaces, conveyers and equipment for meat, poultry, seafood, fruit, nuts and vegetables, and casings, shell or hatching eggs, food prep utensils, tableware, and other items found in a processing facility. Alpet PAA 5.6% is highly effective against a broad range of microorganisms. And with an OMRI certification, it can be used in sanitation of both organic and conventional food and beverage plants. Alpet PAA 5.6% has an NSF listed D2 classification, and is OMRI, Kosher, Pareve and Halal certified.

Maximize the cleaning power of Alpet PAA 5.6% with the foaming additive Perafoam™. Perafoam is a very high foaming concentrate specially designed for use in conjunction with Alpet PAA 5.6%. It is a foam booster additive and has very stable, long-lasting foam characteristics. This thick, shaving cream-like foam clings well to vertical surfaces of equipment, tanks, and drains, and prolongs dwell time. Perafoam contains only food-grade ingredients and if used as a cleaner in conjunction with Alpet PAA 5.6% in accordance with the directions for use, it does not need a rinse prior to start-up when used in conventional food production. A sanitizing rinse is required for all organic production. It can also be used as a general-purpose foam additive for other types of uses, but a potable water rinse on food and beverage processing equipment is required if used with any product other than Alpet PAA 5.6%.

Best Sanitizers' Alpet® PAA 15% is a more concentrated version of the Alpet PAA 5.6%. It is a broad-spectrum oxidizing biocide and contains 15% peracetic acid and 22% hydrogen peroxide. It is more than an excellent surface sanitizer; when prepared as directed, Alpet PAA 15% can be used as an additive in water that contacts fruits and vegetables. It can be used in water or ice that contacts raw or fresh, post-harvest or further processed fruits and vegetables for the control of spoilage and decay causing bacteria and fungi in commercial operations and packinghouses. This product is safe for discharge to land or for surface irrigation. And with an OMRI certification, it is ideal for use in organic facilities. Alpet PAA 15% is OMRI, Kosher, Pareve and Halal certified.

Alpet® PERA FC 15% is an FDA-approved antimicrobial product specifically formulated for use in ice and water that directly contacts meat, poultry, seafood, fruits and vegetables. When used as directed it will help to reduce contamination and cross-contamination of edible food products. Best Sanitizers' new Alpet® PERA FC 22% is a concentrate version of Alpet PERA FC 15% developed for use in Federally Inspected meat, poultry, and seafood processing locations. Both products can be applied by spray or using submersion applications. These products help reduce spoilage and improve shelf life in poultry, seafood, ready-to-eat and fruit and vegetable applications. Alpet PERA FC 15% and Alpet PERA FC 22% can be used in washes and brines, water or ice that contacts non-raw fruits and vegetables, water or ice used to commercially prepare or store seafood. Both products are FDA approved and Kosher certified and Pareve.

"Peracetic acid is an effective and versatile sanitizer," added Ryan Witt, Best Sanitizers' Vice President of Sales and Marketing, "and this new Alpet PAA product line is the perfect addition to our current surface sanitizing and cleaning product family."

Best Sanitizers' new Alpet PAA products come in various SKUs and sizes including jugs, pails, drums and totes.

Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing, Janitorial Sanitation and Healthcare industries with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and dispensing options available. In addition, Best Sanitizers offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment including boot scrubbers, footwear sanitizing units, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. You'll find our products helping processors large and small reduce the risk of pathogens throughout the US. Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Best Sanitizers continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions to the United States and Canada.

