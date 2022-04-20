Best Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) Software for 2022 Announced by SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Security Incident and Event Management Emotional Footprint. Three providers have been identified as Champions.

Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) software combines security event management (SEM) – which analyzes log and event data in real time to provide threat monitoring, event correlation, and incident response – with security information management (SIM) – which collects, analyzes, and reports on log data.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Security Incident and Event Management Software Champions are as follows:

LogPoint SIEM , +89 NEF, is loved by its clients for providing reliable and impactful products and services.

, +89 NEF, is loved by its clients for providing reliable and impactful products and services. Splunk Enterprise Security , +90 NEF, has been recognized for fairly and amiably resolving conflict.

, +90 NEF, has been recognized for fairly and amiably resolving conflict. Fortinet FortiSIEM, +90 NEF, did fantastic at keeping clients happy with product and performance enhancements.

