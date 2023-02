Best Stock to Buy: Alphabet Stock vs. The Trade Desk Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The advertising industry is undergoing a significant shift whereby more spending is moving to digital channels. That's a tailwind for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). This video will reveal which of these growth stocks is the better buy.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 3, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 5, 2023.Continue reading